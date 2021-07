Silk Sonic is back with their new single “Skate”. The groovy single is the follow up to their number one smash “Leave The Door Open”. The new single, which is produced by D’Mile, is the perfect summertime anthem and there’s no doubt that Bruno and Anderson have another hit waiting to happen.

“Leave the Door Open” and “Skate” will both appear on Silk Sonic’s debut album “An Evening with Silk Sonic” which is set to come out later this year.