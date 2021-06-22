New Music: Snoh Aalegra – Lost You

R&B singer Snoh Aalegra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming album “Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies”. The project is set to come out July 8th and will feature production from The Neptunes, No ID, PJ Morton and James Fauntleroy.

“Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies” is the follow up to her critically acclaimed album “Ugh, Those Feels Again” which featured the hits “I Want You Around” and “Whoa”.

Here is tracklist for the new album:

1. ‘INDECISIVE’

2. ‘LOST YOU’

3. ‘IN YOUR EYES’

4. ‘JUST LIKE THAT’

5. ‘NEON PEACH’ (Ft. Tyler, The Creator)

6. ‘WE DON’T HAVE TO TALK ABOUT IT’

7. ‘TANGERINE DREAM’

8. ‘TEMPORARY HIGHS’

9. ‘VIOLET SKIES’

11. ‘ON MY MIND’ (Ft. James Fauntleroy)

12. ‘TASTE’

13. ‘EVERYTHING’

14. ‘DYING 4 YOUR LOVE’

15. ‘SAVE YOURSELF’