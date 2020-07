R&B star Summer Walker has released her new EP “Life On Earth”. This is the first release from Summer since she put out her very successful “Over It” album.

The singer had initially made statements that she was going to retire after she struggled to complete her debut tour last year, but it looks like she’s changed her mind. We’ll see what else she has in store for us in 2020 and beyond.

Summer Walker’s latest single “Come Thru” with Usher is currently climbing the Urban charts.