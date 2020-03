Tamar Braxton is back with some new music! The Hitmaka produced “Crazy Kind Of Love” will appear on the new movie “True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story”.

Of course this isn’t the first time that Tamar and Hitmaka have linked up as they worked on the hit record “The One” together back in 2013.

R&B fans will of course recognize the sample as it borrows melodies from the Whitney Houston classic “Saving All My Love For You”.