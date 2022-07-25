New Music: Tanya Nolan – Good Woman

Check out the latest single from singer/songwriter Tayna Nolan called “Good Woman”. The song is currently the #21 Song in the country on the Adult R&B Radio Charts.

“Good Woman” was written by Tanya Nolan, Lab Ox and Joel Leo Polk and produced by Lab Ox. She adds:

“Good Woman is about a woman giving her partner all that she has; love, passion and attention, so that her partner feels loved and wanted, but clearly she is not getting that in return.”

Tanya is gearing up for the release of her upcoming single “My Best” next month.