New Music: The Isaac Sisters – Ways In Between

Check out the new single from R&B trio The Isaac Sisters called “Ways In Between”. The group, made up of Asia, Aliyah and Shakira, have also released a visual for the song which showcases the trio’s signature smooth harmonies and charismatic stage presence.

The single is from their debut EP “Got It Like That” which released earlier this year.

The Isaac Sisters have been building their music career since 2010, and eventually caught the attention of Wyclef Jean in 2017. He has served as a mentor to the trio ever since.

“Ways in Between” highlights the sisters’ modern take on the classic 90’s R&B sound. Penned by Asia, the trio’s eldest sister and main songwriter, the song tells the story of a woman in love trying to express why she is head over heels for someone despite what her friends think.