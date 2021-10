It’s been so infrequent that we’ve received some new music from Carl Thomas. We’re constantly craving something new and especially anticipating an upcoming project.

He pops up for a special collaboration with The Radio Galaxy on the song “YU”.

Carl trades verses with Radio Galaxy lead singer Spacebunny Johnson on the smooth and super souled out cut.

Get into this gem which should hopefully hold you over until we get some more new music from Carl Thomas.