New Music: The Shindellas – Fear Has No Place (Produced by Louis York)

The talented trio The Shindellas have released their new single “Fear Has No Place”. Their soulful vocals work perfectly over the production and songwriting from Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly (aka Louis York).

The Shindellas are comprised of three unique talents, Kasi Jones (Singer), Stacy Johnson (Singer/Guitarist) and Tamara Chauniece (Singer). Each member was introduced by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated, songwriting and production duo, Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, also known as the progressive band Louis York.

The group’s sound transcends genres and touches on Jazz, Soul and true R&B to create a unique genre of music for their audience. They are proponents of self-love, empowerment, and elegance, which are tenets they work hard to spread through their music.