New Music: Tweet – Neva Felt This Way

R&B artist Tweet has just released her new single “Neva Felt This Way”. Tweet remains on the Entertainment One label where she also released her previous project “Charlene” back in 2016.

A couple of months back, Tweet also gave us the new song “I Admit”. It turns out that this was not a new single but a song from Tweet’s vault.

We also spoke to Tweet about new music in an interview we did with her earlier this year. In addition to preparing a new solo album, she’s also been working with DeVante Swing and her original group Sugah on a new EP. You can read about that here.