R&B artist Yasmin Ray has just released her brand new single “Players Club”. The new single is set to appear on the Canadian singer’s upcoming EP “Morena” which is set to come out in 2022.

“Players Club” perfectly fuses the nostalgia sounds from the 90’s with the bounce that we hear in today’s R&B. The production, courtesy of Eugene Tsai, complements Yasmin’s soulful and light vocals.

Stay tuned for more music from Yasmin.