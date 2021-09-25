New Video: Alicia Keys – LALA (featuring Swae Lee)

Legendary singer Alicia Keys has just shared the visual for her latest single “LALA” featuring Swae Lee.

Keys takes the viewer to a world all her own in the visual which was directed by Sylvia M Zakhary & Sing J. Lee. She performs for a crowd which includes celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Russell Westbrook, and more.

She also recently released the trailer for her upcoming intimate performance docuseries for YouTube Originals: “Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories.” It will be released on September 30th, and you can view the trailer below.

