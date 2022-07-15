New Video: Ambré – I’m Baby (featuring Jvck James)

R&B sensation Ambré shares the visual for her latest single “I’m Baby” featuring UK singer Jvck James. The song appeared on Ambré’s recently released EP “3000°” which came out last month.

The sensual mid-tempo track touches on that grey area in a situationship where true feelings begin to form, and inhibitions start to fall. Ambré adds about the video:

“To me, the video is an art piece that I will allow the viewer to interpret. Hopefully, it makes someone feel even more beautiful, sexy, and capable of being vulnerable with that someone they trust.”

The recently released EP features special appearances from Masego, BEAM, Jvck James, Destin Conrad, and Jay Electronica. 3000° serves as a musical love letter to Ambré’s hometown of New Orleans, infusing the rich sounds and culture of the historic city.

Ambré is currently tearing up festival main stages from the Roots Picnic to Essence Festival, and Afropunk is up next in September.