New Video: Brave Williams – Don’t Tell Me No

Singer Brave Williams has just released the visual for her latest single “Don’t Tell Me No”.

The song shows Brave’s vulnerable side and the new video is a perfect compliment to that. She adds about the song:

“To me, my song Don’t Tell Me No, has a timeless sound. It’s Classic. I really wanted to channel that feeling in the video; so I decided to pay homage to an era that represents that to me, the jazz era. I wanted something simple, elegant, clean and classic. A beautiful black piano, a talented pianist (Johnnie “Smurf” Smith), and an old school mic.”

“Don’t Tell Me No” was produced by Ivan Barias and written by Brave along with Brittany Barber and Kristal “Tytewriter” Oliver. The video was directed by Zack David.

The former RichGirl group member is currently preparing her debut album to release later this year via the SRG/ILS label imprint.