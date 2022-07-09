New Video: Ciara – Jump (featuring Coast Contra)

Ciara unveils her long awaited new single “Jump” featuring hip hop group Coast Contra. This marks her debut on Republic/Uptown Records in conjunction with her own Beauty Marks Entertainment.

“Jump” represents the start of the next chapter in her career. The dancefloor ready R&B jam comes equipped with a showstopping visual to serve as a backdrop to the song.

The video was directed by Dave Meyers.

The new single sets the stage for Ciara’s first album in over four years and her eight album overall when it arrives soon.