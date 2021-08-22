New Video: Elijah Thomas – What Am I To Do

Check out the latest single from emerging singer/songwriter/producer Elijah Thomas called “What Am I To Do”.

The song was written by Elijah Thomas, Barshay Clay and Brandon Sims and produced by De-Capo. Elijah adds about the song:

“What Am I to do was inspired by the thought of what decisions can be made when the person you are really in love with questions your love for them due to insecurities. It is finding that one woman who is secure enough to know, I chose her.”

The single comes the SRG ILS/Bully Park Records label imprint.

As one who has had to deal with identity and self-confidence issues, Eli plans to use his platform showing young adults they can be themselves without having to compromise. As an artist, he recognizes his dreams are not just for him, but to be shared with those in need of encouragement and inspiration.

Eli has been focused on his upcoming project that includes work from the likes of Rey Reel, Lyrica Anderson, Slikk Muzik, Eric Bellinger, Ye Ali, Tasha Catour, Sheldon Body Jr, Courtlin Jabrae, Kove’, Omeretta and Joe Capo.