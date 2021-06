The King of Independent R&B Music Eric Roberson has just released the visual for his new single “Lessons”.

The song’s lyrics detail the way that life has a funny way of teaching us lessons when we least need them, but how it all ends up working in the end. “Lessons” is a soulful tune that really takes us back to that classic Eric Roberson sound.

The song was written by Roberson, along with the song’s producers Anikan & Vader and Jarius Mozee.