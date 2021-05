Gwen Bunn and Faith Evans unveil the visual for their collaboration single “Between the Lines”. The song originally released last year and features a recognizable sample of Faith’s timeless hit “Soon as I Get Home”.

The dynamic song which brings two different generations of talents together has recently reached the Top 15 on Adult R&B Radio.

Bunn is currently working on her next project. It is the follow up to her 2018 album “Safe Travels”.