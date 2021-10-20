New Video: H.E.R. – For Anyone

H.E.R. has released the song “For Anyone” off her debut album “Back Of My Mind”. The piano ballad showcases her beautiful vocals and demonstrates why she is considered one of the best in R&B today.

H.E.R. is currently on the road for her “Back Of My Mind” tour which is set to end in October. She also announced recently that she will be hitting the stage with Coldplay for their “Music Of The Spheres” world tour.

Along with live performances, H.E.R. has been busy topping the charts as her single “Damage” has been number one on the Adult R&B charts for multiple weeks now. Her single “Come Through” with Chris Brown has also been moving up on the R&B charts.