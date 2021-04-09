New Video: James Vickery – Come to Me (featuring Musiq Soulchild)

We’ve heard the legendary Musiq Soulchild do many unique duets throughout the years and he’s now got another special one to add to his resume.

He links up with London based singer James Vickery on the song “Come to Me”. The song is very folksy at its core, but Musiq helps put his stamp on it by bringing his signature hip hop soul sound.

This cut will apear on Vickery’s upcoming project, and we currently anticipate a new project from Musiq Soulchild as well.

In case you missed it, we caught up with Musiq last year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Aijuswanaseing”.