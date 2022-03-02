New Video: JoiStarr – Love Story

Check out the new video from JoiStarr for her latest single “Love Story. The release comes via the My Block Inc./SRG-ILS Group label imprint.

“Love Story” was written by “JoiStaRR”, Kenny Bereal, Charlie Bereal and produced by Warryn Campbell and co-produced by Charlie Bereal, Kenny Bereal. She adds about the song:

“Love Story, is a song about love and loyalty, coupled with a ride-or-die mentality. The inspiration comes from movies like Queen & Slim that display a lifetime of love normally only seen in movies.”

The visual for the song was directed by James Earl.