New Video: JoJo – Comeback (featuring Tory Lanez & 30 Roc)

Singer JoJo has just unveiled the steamy visual for her latest single “Comeback” featuring Tory Lanez & 30 Roc.

The song was included on her recently released album “Good to Know” which came out earlier this month.

During an exclusive interview we conducted with JoJo last month, she gave us some insight in the creation of “Good to Know”:

JoJo: Yeah, it’s the progression with me having more fun and honing in with a smaller group of creatives as opposed to going out and collecting songs that don’t really have a cohesive quality to them. I was just so dissatisfied with that experience of looking for songs instead of creating a body of work. All my favorite albums are bodies of work and something that makes sense from front to end. I just wanted the opportunity to do something like that.

We’re already loving “Good to Know” so make sure you check it out and support now!