New Video: JoJo – Small Things

JoJo has released the music video for her acoustic driven record “Small Things”. The song can be found on her new album “Good To Know” which came out last month.

The lead single “Man” is currently climbing Top 40 radio, so we’ll just have to wait and see where it ends up. An interesting note about “Small Things” is that it was originally going to be the first single off “Good To Know” before JoJo changed her mind.

In case you missed it, we interviewed JoJo prior to her album coming out and she talked about her creative process in the studio plus much more.