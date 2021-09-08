New Video: Julian King – Gone Do

Philly based R&B singer Julian King has dropped the music video for his new single “Gone Do”.

This single follows Julian’s 2019 debut album “Made in China” and will be the first offering from his upcoming project.

Julian has been grinding for awhile now as we were first introduced to him when he dropped his EP “Sing For You”. Since then, he’s appeared on The Voice as part of John Legend’s team.

Here is what Julian King had to say about the new single: