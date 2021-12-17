New Video: Keith Robinson – Nothing Like Christmas Day

Check out the video from actor/singer/songwriter Keith Robinson for his latest single “Nothing Like Christmas Day”. The song was written by Robinson and produced by Mike Jackson. It is meant to capture the spirit and true essence of the holiday season. Robinson adds:

“With the state of the world we are currently living in, “Nothing Like Christmas Day” is the perfect antidote to remind us of the most important things in life; spending time with the ones you love during the holiday season.”

Meanwhile, Robinson is also enjoying success on television following the premiere of his two Hallmark Original Films “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” and “Sister Swap: Christmas In The City”.

Keith is currently gearing up for the release of his anticipated new album, “Love Episodic 2”, due early 2022.