Comedian Lil Duval has linked up with R&B stars Jacquees and Tank for the bedroom banger “Nasty”. The Troy Taylor produced record brings back 90’s vibes as the trio takes turn crooning to the ladies.

Aside from the new song “Nasty”, Jacquees and Tank both released their individual projects late last year. Jacquees released the album “King Of R&B” while Tank put out his 9th studio album “Elevation”.