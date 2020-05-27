New Video: Lloyd – Slow Wine Bass Line

Check out the new music video for Lloyd’s new single “Slow Wine Bass Line”. The StreetLove and RodCam produced song also features contributions from the legendary Teddy Riley and Keith Sweat.

“Slow Wine Bass Line” is definitely a throwback to the early 90’s that also has production that keeps it current. This is a song we could definitely hear Keith Sweat himself singing on and is a great way to tribute the greats that Lloyd was inspired by and got a chance to work with for the record. It actually samples Keith Sweat’s classic hit single, “Right and a Wrong Way”, which Riley originally wrote & produced.

The new single is Lloyd’s first offering from his upcoming album that he’s been working on. This will be the follow up to his outstanding album “Tru” from 2018.