New Video: Lucky Daye – NWA (featuring Lil Durk)

Singer Lucky Daye has just unveiled the visuals for his latest single “NWA” featuring Lil Durk.

The video was directed by rubberband and takes the viewer inside Lucky’s Candydrip world as seen through the pages of his very own, specially curated magazine.

“NWA” was included on Lucky Daye’s sophomore album “Candydrip” which release earlier this year. He’s also currently on tour supporting the album.

Earlier this month, Lucky Daye won his first Grammy Award, taking home the prize for Best Progressive R&B Album for his 2021 EP “Table For Two”.