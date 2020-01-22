New Video: Malachiae – Try to Love

Motown’s emerging R&B star Malachiae continues to impress with he visual for his latest single “Try to Love”. The Atlanta based artist serves up romantic melodic vocals with the backing of trap 808s. The nostalgic track has a smooth heartfelt feel serving us with a fresh R&B sound.

The video was directed by Malachi Lee and portrays a beautiful portrait of love and conflict. “Try to Love” is a great depiction of how Malachiae got his start singing in church.

He’s a part of the Street Love family, guided by the legendary ATL Songwriter/Producer, Jasper Cameron. Malachaie has been building his foundation while performing across his hometown and connecting with fans through his infectious covers.