New Video: Mario – Closer

Mario has released the music video for his new song “Closer”. The smooth joint reunites the singer with Theron from the duo Rock City. “Closer” will appear on Mario’s upcoming album which is set to drop later this year. His last album “Dancing Shadows” came out in 2018.

We recently interviewed Mario to talk about his 2020 remake of his smash hit “Let Me Love You” as well as what he has in store for in the future. Here’s what he said about his upcoming project:

“I plan on continuing to show fans that you can be whatever you want. I don’t put myself in a box, I just create what I feel. This next project is definitely more mainstream. There’s no specific sound for the project. I’m just going in the studio with my friends to make good music. We’re at a time where you should just do whatever you love and if you want to share it with the world, you should share it. I think that’s the message we should be sending out to people. It’s about ownership, staying creative and fresh.”