New Video: Mya – Space & Time

Veteran singer Mya has just released the visual for her latest single “Space & Time”.

The singer managed to get the video done at home even with the quarantine going on, and gives us a great companion to the song. The video was directed by Kirk Fraser for May 3rd Films.

“Space & Time” was written and produced by Louis York aka Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly. As we had noted at the time, the song has a feel good vibe that we can definitely tell is something they cooked up in the duo’s Weirdo Workshop.

Mya continues to evolve her music while keeping her original sound at the center of things.

Stay tuned for Mya’a upcoming project which should release later this year.