Emerging Def Jam R&B singer Nevaeh Jolie has released her the nostalgic record “Screwed Up”. The hard knocking Hip Hop beat blends perfectly with her smooth vocals and brings us back to the mid 90’s when music was gritty and raw. The song also features A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

Nevaeh is set to release her debut EP “Game On” on October 16th.