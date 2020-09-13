New Video: Russell Taylor – Wake Up

Singer Russell Taylor presents a call to action in the visual for his new single “Wake Up”. The song is intended to be inspiring and thought provoking and he accomplishes just that with the lyrics and accompanying video.

The short music-film was shot in Boston and created in conjunction with The Poor People’s Campaign voter outreach effort. Taylor adds:

“Ccreating this project was a beautiful partnership that showcases the power of art to sound the alarm. Sickness, social injustice, poverty and violence ebb and flow like the waves of our polluted oceans. It is time for us to Wake Up and take action —first, we must mobilize the BIPOC and Ally vote for a government that actually represents her people.”