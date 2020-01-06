YouKnowIGotSoul Logo
    New Video: Simere – “Time (Right Way)” featuring COLOR

    Check out the latest single from Chicago based singer/songwriter Simere. He presents the visuals for the song “Time (Right Way)” featuring COLOR.

    The song is based off the thought that a genuine connection with someone is something you can’t rush, it takes TIME.

    Simere is an artist who always speaks about relationships from a real and positive perspective. The singer’s main inspirations range from legends like the Isley Brothers, to Luther Vandross, and even to Chicago-legend Common.

