New Video: Tatiana Scott – Liar

Emerging singer Tatiana Scott has just released the visual for her latest single “Liar”. The song is an emotional ballad that tackles the darker side of a relationship.

“Liar” finds Tatiana Scott singing about a heartbreak from an unfaithful lover. The song is the follow up to her first single “IDCU”, and is included on her debut EP “Beautiful Struggle” which is out now.

The Bridgeport, CT born and NYC raised singer began her journey at the LaGuardia School of the Arts. Her musical influence comes from the likes of Aretha Franklin, Beyonce and even James Fauntleroy. Not to be boxed in, Tatiana’s music simply can’t be defined as one genre.

The singer has been able to perform around the world during her time with the Harlem Gospel Choir.

Make sure you check out the EP “Beautiful Struggle” now.