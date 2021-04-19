New Video: The Isley Brothers – Friends & Family (featuring Snoop Dogg)

We’re in a time in this world when we could all use the healing powers that music can deliver to us. The type of feel good music to instantly change your mood and make you want to get up and groove.

Luckily for us, The Isley Brothers give us just that on their new single “Friends & Family” featuring the legendary Snoop Dogg. The release of the video coincided with their appearance on Verzuz recently.

This is the type of quality music that the legendary group has been giving us for decades now. The single is set to impact Adult R&B Radio soon, and don’t be surprised if this one takes off.