New Video: The Shindellas – Money

Hitmaking team Louis York officially unleash their group The Shindellas with the release of the video for there latest single “Money”.

The visual serves as a perfect showcase for the group, which is made up of Kasi Jones, Stacy Johnson, and Tamara Chauniece. They add:

“We played ‘Money’ for the fellas over at Nocturne Pictures and they came to us with an idea for a visual that embodied the joy, sisterhood, and love they saw in us. It was an absolute pleasure bringing this vision to life and we hope that everyone watching it claps their hands, stomps their feet, and walks away remembering that love is all we need.”

The song “Money” will be featured on The Shindellas debut album “Hits That Stick Like Grits” via Weirdo Workshop out this year.