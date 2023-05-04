Next & Naughty by Nature (Next by Nature) Release Video For Joint Single “That’s Me”

Super group Next by Nature (a combination of legendary groups Next and Naughty by Nature) have just released the visual for their first joint single “That’s Me”.

These artists have collaborated many times over the years, and now they’ve got something even more exciting in store, coming together as Next by Nature. The song features the sensual lyrics we’ve become accustomed to from Next over a hypnotic production like you could expect from Naughty by Nature.

The song was written by RL of Next and he also co-produced it alongside Kay Gee of Naughty by Nature.

Next by Nature are currently working on a full length album and this is just the first taste. Stay tuned!

Also in case you missed it, you can check out our interview with both RL and Kay Gee where they discuss their history together.