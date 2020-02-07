Nokio Dru Hill While We're Going Crazy
Posted byYKIGS in Posted in Albums / New Music 0

Nokio of Dru Hill Releases Solo Project “While We’re Going Crazy – Part 1”

We’re all anticipating the return single from Dru Hill which should drop in the coming weeks. In the meantime, founding member Nokio decides to release his own project called “While We’re Going Crazy – Part 1”.

He cryptically presented the project to fans via his social media accounts in an effort to flex his creativity and show us his versatility. As you listen to the five all new original songs you will hear that they sound very little like anything he’s helped create as part of Dru Hill.

Nokio remains a part of Dru Hill alongside Sisqo, and Smokey & Black from Playa. They’ve long teased a return album after nearly a decade, and a new single is announced to arrive this month.




Related Posts:

  1. As We Continue to Wait for a New Dru Hill Album, Sisqo Prepares to Release Solo Material
  2. Sisqo of Dru Hill Releases New Solo EP “Genesis” (Stream)
  3. News: Dru Hill Members to Release Solo Projects Prior to New Group Album
  4. Are Dru Hill R&B Greats?
  5. SoulBack (featuring Nokio of Dru Hill) – The R&B Podcast Episode 5
Dru Hill Nokio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *