October London Releases Holiday Album “The Greatest Gift”

Emerging R&B star October London sets the tone for the holiday season with his Christmas album, “The Greatest Gift”. The release comes via Death Row Records/gamma.

Channeling the romantic side of Christmas, October London’s smooth and sultry vocals shine throughout the 10-track album.

To accompany the album, October London also releases the lyric video for the title track “The Greatest Gift”, which you check check out below.

Prior to this project, October released his critically acclaimed album “The Rebirth of Marvin” earlier this year. His hit single “Back to Your Place” reached No. 1 at R&B Radio, marking the first Death Row Records repertoire to have garnered the top position at the R&B format.