R&B fans have fallen in love with October London thanks to his amazing vocals. The latest addition to Death Row Records most recently released his sophomore album “October Nights” which features songs produced by Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Brandon “BAM” Hodge & David Foster, and Karl Rubin, among others. YouKnowIGotSoul had a chance to talk to October about his new project as well as his touring experience with Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan.