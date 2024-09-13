Olivia Longott Releases New Album “You Are” (Stream)

Olivia Longott has just released her anticipated new project “You Are”. The album officially released on August 30th, which coincided with the date of her late mother’s birthday.

The album is a heartfelt tribute intertwined with vibrant musical energies. She shares about the album:

“This album is a breath of fresh air. It encapsulates my best work yet; a fusion of elements from my roots in reggae to the infectious rhythms of Afrobeat. I want humans of all ages – may they be children, teens, adults, or seniors – to be able to enjoy my music. Just want them to get up and dance, or, feel like wanting to hug each other and get emotional.”

Olivia credits her collaboration with producers like Tony Kelly, a luminary in the reggae world, for enriching the album with diverse musical textures and emotional depth.

The album’s title track, “You Are”, is a moving homage to her mother. Olivia confides:

“This song is perhaps the most emotional piece I’ve ever recorded. It vividly paints the love and memories I hold dear, making it both cathartic and challenging to perform.”

She hopes that sharing this deeply personal tribute will resonate with listeners who have also experienced loss, offering solace and connection through her music.

With the follow up single, “Follow You,” set to debut soon with more to follow, Olivia’s journey in music promises to be both poignant and exhilarating, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide.