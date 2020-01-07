Olivia Returns from Musical Hiatus with New Single “Join Me”

After a lengthy hiatus away from the music scene, veteran singer Olivia returns with the brand new single “Join Me”. The release of the new song coincides with her return to VH1’s Love & Hip Hop New York for its 10th Anniversary season.

“Join Me” is the first offering from Olivia’s long anticipated return project “Pressure” EP. The song was produced by HighVolume and gives listeners a glimpse of what they can expect on the new EP.

Olivia adds about her return:

“After a long hiatus, I am happy to share my newest single, “Join Me” from my upcoming album, PRESSURE. It is just a sample of what’s to come from PRESSURE. My personal mantra after enduring life’s challenges is to “Die with memories, not dreams.” This EP is my most transparent project to date. My inspiration is drawn from personal experience where I endured life’s highs and lows, love, loss, and found the strength to rebuild. I am back to having fun again with my creative process and it definitely shows in this record. The goal of this project is for my fans and new listeners to connect with and draw strength from lyrics.”

Be sure to check out Olivia on the current season of Love & Hip Hop New York while we wait on the new project to arrive.