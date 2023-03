Omarion is back with his new single “Big Vibez” which is produced by veteran R&B producer Greg Curtis. The song is set to appear on Omarion’s sixth solo album “Full Circle: Sonic Book One” which has a release date of May 5th. The project will be his first project since “The Kinection” which came out in October 2020.

The B2K singer has also been teasing other songs from the album via Instagram including the songs “Candy”, “Girls” and “Serious”. Stay tuned for more music from O!