Phonte & Nicolay Commemorate 20 Years Of The Foreign Exchange With New Single “”The Grey” / “I Couldn’t Love You More (dub)”

The duo of Phonte and Nicolay commemorate their 20-year-long journey as The Foreign Exchange by sharing a new 12″ single “The Grey” / “I Couldn’t Love You More (dub)”.

The dual release covers the musical gamut of The Foreign Exchange. “The Grey”, which serves as the theme song for ESPN’s new ’30 for 30′ film False Positive, finds Phonte spitting razor sharp bars, with a hook delivered by the silky vocals of +FE Music signee BeMyFiasco. In contrast, Phonte and Nicolay go full quiet storm mode on “I Couldn’t Love You More”, a beautiful rendition of Sade’s classic record.

Phonte adds:

“Rhyming and covering my favorite Sade song felt like the best way to encompass all that The Foreign Exchange represents. We’ve covered a lot of ground over the past 20 years. This single represents us coming back to square one.”

Nicolay has also been hard at work on his forthcoming solo album, which is currently slated for an early summer release.