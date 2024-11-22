PJ Morton Releases Memoir “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning”

Musical superstar PJ Morton has just released his new memoir “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning”, via Worthy Publishing an imprint of Hachette Book Group.

The memoir captures his journey from preacher’s kid to genre-defying artist and chronicles Morton’s life at the intersections of faith, music, and self-discovery. From his roots in gospel to his embrace of soul and R&B, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning reveals Morton’s path of independence and resilience in the face of obstacles and misperceptions. He adds:

“I hope Saturday Night, Sunday Morning will inspire others to pursue their dreams, no matter the challenges they face. Looking back on my journey reminds me how powerful it is to follow your path, and I’m excited to share this reflection with others.”

In addition to the memoir, Morton recently released Cape Town to Cairo, an album recorded entirely during a transformative 30-day journey across Africa. Created alongside artists and producers from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, and Egypt, the album offers a global soundscape that captures Morton’s deep connection to the continent’s cultures and rhythms.