PJ Morton Releases New Album “Gospel According to PJ” (Stream)

PJ Morton proves once again why he is one of the hardest working artists in R&B. This time he takes it back to his roots in the church for a new album called “Gospel According to PJ”.

The new album features guest appearances form the likes of Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell, The Clark Sisters, Commissioned, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, and more.

You may not have realized that PJ Morton grew up in the church playing organ as the son of a preacher in New Orleans. He also earned his first paycheck writing a Men of Standard song at the young age of 15.

Check out the inspirational new album “Gospel According to PJ”.