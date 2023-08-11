PJ Morton Releases New Live Album “Watch The Sun Live: The Mansion Sessions” (Stream)

PJ Morton has just released “Watch The Sun Live: The Mansion Sessions”. The singer/songwriter has made a trend of releasing special live editions of his albums following their release, and this time around is no different.

Combining both the orchestral elements of his Grammy-winning Gumbo Unplugged with the intimacy of The Piano Album, The Mansion Sessions was similarly captured alongside friends, collaborators and fans all together in one big, beautiful room, in the form of one continuous take.

The record delivers new arrangements of songs from 2022’s “Watch The Sun”, which earned PJ Morton his sixth consecutive year of Grammy nominations, including Best R&B Album, Best R&B Song and Best Gospel Performance/Song. A rendition of “Good Morning” featuring Susan Carol is part of the set too, as well as a cover of Ms. Lauryn Hill’s “The Sweetest Thing,” Morton’s live show staple “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” and a six-piece ensemble of special guests on chart-topping radio hit, “Better Benediction.” He adds:

“Every time I work on an album, go on tour and play it live, it starts to take on a different life, This time was no different, so for the one-year anniversary of Watch The Sun, I invited some family and friends over, and we recorded it all on film.”

PJ Morton is also writing, arranging and producing original music for Disney’s upcoming Disneyland and Disney World attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. A dream come true for the New Orleans native, the collaboration will include new songs and fresh arrangements of fan-favorites from Disney film The Princess and the Frog, all of which visitors will be able to hear when the attraction opens next year.