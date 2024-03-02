PJ Morton Releases New Single “Please Be Good”

PJ Morton has officially released his latest single “Please Be Good”.

The song serves as the first offering from the upcoming album that he wrote and recorded entirely in Africa this past fall. “Please Be Good” is a sample of one of the many new, sonic directions that Morton is embracing and exploring in this next chapter of his continued creative journey

The song was inspired by the sounds of the continent and the genres of music it has birthed. Morton co-produced “Please Be Good” with Nigeria’s P.Priime, a brand new collaborator and influential, international force whose credits include Burna Boy, CKay, Davido, Wizkid and more. Morton adds:

“I was in Lagos, Nigeria and one of my favorite new producers P. Priime played this beat. I immediately took out my phone and started to record ideas. I love that it’s a mixture of so many vibes.”

The upcoming album was fully created during a life-changing 30 days he spent traveling across South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt. It features dozens of local musicians and fresh approaches to songwriting.

Morton will also be releasing a career spanning memoir “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning” later this year.