PJ Morton Speaks Out Against Racism on New Song “Ashamed”

Singer PJ Morton collaborates with Tobe Nwigwe for a new song called “Ashamed”. The pair use their platform to tackle the urgent issue of racism that is still plaguing our nation.

The origin of the song dates all the way back to the presidential election of 2016, and is now revived following the recent injustices against Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and too many others this year.

This message is more crucial than ever as America heads to the polls this month to select their next President.