Producer Camper Releases New Single “War” Featuring Ari Lennox & Jeremih

Superstar producer Camper has just released his new single “War” featuring Ari Lennox and Jeremih.

The upbeat, groovy track is laced with a poignant trumpet and drums that sets the scene for Ari Lennox and Jeremih to vocally bounce off of one another.

The visuals for “War” have also released. They bring the hypnotic chorus “For your love, I’ll go to war” to life with a playful and nostalgic twist. The video showcases Camper’s relentless pursuit to get his girl back featuring scenes where he shows up at her door with flowers, candy, and gifts. Ultimately, he captures her attention with music from an old-school boom box, perfectly capturing the song’s romantic and fun essence.

“War” is the follow-up to previously released single “I Need It” FT. Tank and Syd.

Camper will release his upcoming album “Campilation” later this year.